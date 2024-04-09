Thane Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Clear Skies with Maximum Temperature of 37°C Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 9, 2024 09:39 AM2024-04-09T09:39:42+5:302024-04-09T09:40:07+5:30
Thane, as per the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is anticipated to witness clear skies today, with temperatures ranging from a low of 23°C to a high of 37°C.
This update follows a recent bout of scorching weather in the city, exemplified by a temperature spike to 38°C on April 5th, which left residents grappling with discomfort amid the relentless heat.
In the upcoming days, Thane is slated to witness a gradual increase in minimum temperatures. On April 12th, the forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 24°C, coupled with a maximum of 34°C.
Looking ahead to April 13th and 14th, the minimum temperature is projected to climb even higher, reaching 25°C, with partly cloudy skies anticipated on both days. Throughout this week, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 37°C.