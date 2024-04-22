Thane Weather Update: Maximum Temperature at 36 Degrees Celsius, Partly Cloudy Skies Expected

Today, Thane is witnessing a slight respite from the sweltering heat with a maximum temperature of 36 Degrees Celsius, compared to yesterday's scorching 38 Degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded yesterday was around 57 per cent. The city will experience partly cloudy skies today, with the minimum temperature expected to be 27°C, providing little respite from the heat.

While the city can catch a brief break from the intense heat, the heatwave is set to make a comeback for the remainder of the week. Clear or mainly clear skies are expected from Tuesday through Saturday, accompanied by soaring maximum temperatures.

Thane Weather Forecast:

The minimum temperatures will range from 28.0°C on Tuesday and Wednesday to 29.0°C from Thursday through Saturday. The maximum temperatures will hover around 38.0°C from Wednesday through Saturday, with a slightly cooler 37.0°C predicted for Tuesday.