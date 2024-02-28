Thane's Grand Central Park Draws Over 100,000 Visitors in Record Time

Nestled in verdant surroundings, Thane's Grand Central Park has swiftly captivated the hearts of locals. Spanning 20.5 acres and adorned with 3,500 trees, this park has garnered immense popularity, drawing nearly 10,000 visitors on weekends alone. Since its inauguration just 20 days ago, over 100,000 individuals have already flocked to its serene landscapes. Managed by the TMC and developed by the Kalpataru Group, this park offers a host of attractions, including the opportunity to ascend a treehouse nestled within the park's oldest banyan tree. Among its highlights is the iconic X-bridge, a beloved spot for picturesque moments. Boasting a plethora of amenities, Grand Central Park offers a reminiscent blend of New York's Central Park and London's Hyde Park, beckoning exploration and relaxation alike.

Visitor Prakash Dalbanjal who stays at Ghodbunder road told LokmatTimes.com, “This park gives me a feeling like I am in Dubai. There’s lot to explore in this park. I can feel the natural beauty of this place.” There's so much for kids here like zip-lines, slides, tree house, skate park and more. Rohit Katheri who came from Kalwa along with his small kids told LokmatTimes.com, “I got to know about this park through a YouTube vlog. It is perfect spot for kids as we cant see much green and open spaces in Thane nowadays. Kids can play and roam around here freely.” On the other side, some college groups were engrossed in taking selfies in front of the the stunning 3- acre lake and a picturesque lakeside promenade. Some senior citizens were touring the park through golf carts and had a smile on their face while seeing how the heritage trees and rare plants were preserved in a beautiful way. With TMC’s speaking tree initiative, most of the trees have QR codes that give all the scientific information about the trees on them. It is a haven in the heart of the city that boasts a diverse ecosystem. One can explore expansive lawns, flora trellis, 4-themed gardens- Mughal, Chinese, Moroccan and Japanese and be be captivated by vibrant butterflies that flit among nectar-rich flowers and host plants.

The much-anticipated park which is being termed as a testament towards green zones in Thane was inaugurated on February 8, 2024, by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. It stands tall as crown jewel in Thane, a collaborative marvel uniting communities and reshaping lifestyles. Not only people from Thane city come here, but also visitors from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Kalwa, Bhiwandi are interested in this tourist destination. Though there were some initial apprehensions about the maintenance of this grand park, it is being well kept and the indigenous trees in the park are taken care of regularly. Plastic water bottles and are not allowed inside and the cleanliness standards are well maintained. People come here to relax and enjoy. Friends, families, college students, senior citizens, couples come here to experience some positive and cool vibes.

There were initial complaints of traffic mismanagement and parking issue, however a Kalpataru spokesperson informed LokmatTIimes.com, “When the park opened to the public for the first time, they were curious to know about it and hence came in large numbers. But, we have ample and enough parking space and will cater to the people’s needs.” The security measures are good in the park with CCTC cameras installed everywhere. With its timing from morning 9 AM to 11 AM and afternoon 1 PM to 9 PM, the park promises verdant vistas and vibrant experiences. Adults will have to pay a fee of Rs 20 on weekdays and Rs 30 on weekends. Educational tours of school children will also be organized in the upcoming days.



