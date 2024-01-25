Thane's Ram Ganesh Gadkari Auditorium to Undergo Renovation

The Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, an auditorium in Thane will undergo renovation beginning in February 2024. The renovation is expected to cost ₹8 crore.

The auditorium, which was built in 1978, has a seating capacity of 1,080. The renovation will include a new curtain, exterior upgrades, and structural improvements.

"The renovation will preserve the Rangayatan's traditional character while also providing modern amenities," said Abhijit Bangar, the commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation. "We want to create a space that is enjoyable for both artists and audiences."

The renovation will also include upgrades to the auditorium's rehearsal hall, green room, stage, flooring, air conditioning system, and restrooms.

The Rangayatan is a popular venue for plays, concerts, and other cultural events. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Specific details of the renovation include: