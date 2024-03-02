Thane's Siddheshwar Lake: From Serene Oasis to Struggling Survivor Amid Neglect and Pollution

Once a serene spot mirroring the peace of a nearby temple, Thane's Siddheshwar Lake now struggles to survive amid neglect and pollution.

Spanning three hectares near Khopat, the lake was named after the adjoining Siddheshwar Temple. The recent discovery of a majestic Lord Brahma statue nearby further enriched its spiritual significance. However, the lake is now hemmed in by slums on three sides, hindering access, particularly from the Parulekar TMC Garden in Khopat.

Historical Significance

According to author Nutan Bandekar's book "Mukkam Post Talao," the lake dates back to King Bimba's reign. During a cleaning project, a captivating five-foot idol of Lord Brahma, crafted from black stone and estimated to be from the 9th century, was unearthed from the lakebed. Historian Sadashiv Tetvilkar deems it one of Maharashtra's finest examples of Brahma iconography. The Archaeological Department confirms it as the only standing Brahma statue of this size in India.

Forty years ago, paddy fields and a well surrounded the area, and the lake was considerably larger. Urbanization has shrunk the lake's size. Fifteen years ago, the absence of a boundary wall allowed rainwater and lake water to overflow onto nearby properties. A surrounding wall has since been built, but it requires regular maintenance.

Present Condition

Despite the administration's claims of commitment to lake conservation, Siddheshwar Lake is largely ignored. Encroaching slums have turned it into a dumping ground for garbage and sewage, heavily polluting the water and threatening its existence.

Astonishingly, despite its size and critical condition, the lake is excluded from Thane's lake conservation campaign. Thousands of shanties encroach upon the lake, directly discharging sewage and accelerating its degradation.

Stalin Dayanand, a conservationist, feels that TMC should use floating Wetlands or 'Florafts' to clean the polluted Siddheshwar lake. “This technique involves planting certain varieties of plants in rafts that help fight pollution,” Dayanand told LokmatTimes.com. He asserted, “The surrounding slums that discharge sewage result in heavy growth of water hyacinth and weeds. This causes fishes to die and a foul odor. Due to this technique, the dissolved oxygen level will slightly improve, and foul odor will be reduced. It was implemented in 2014, and the environmentalist thinks it should be adopted once again.

What do Residents Think?

While the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to include the area in its cluster redevelopment scheme, benefiting over 2,000 slum residents, locals express dissatisfaction with the lack of efforts to clean the lake.

“TMC officials come once in a while, but no permanent solution is obtained to deep-clean the lake,” said Asha Satav, a local resident. Aparna Dhavde, who lives just beside the lake, told LokmatTimes.com, “Though the lake is surrounded by a wall, it doesn’t help much during monsoons. We need a proper concrete boundary.”

Another resident, Chetana Sahajrkar, said, “When the water gets heated during summers, a foul smell comes. More water-purifying machines should be installed inside the lake. It is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes due to a lack of cleanliness.”

The future of Siddheshwar Lake hangs in the balance. Residents fear its disappearance from Thane's map if immediate action isn't taken. Many hold onto the hope that Lord Brahma will intervene and grant the lake a chance at revival and restoration to its former glory.