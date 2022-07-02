"That sacrifice was not for you, it was for me" Fadnavis on Deputy CM post

Mumbai: "Three days ago, while interacting with all of you, I had said, You have to give up.Some of you may have thought that you have to resign from the ministry but it was not for you, it was for me" said Fadnavis while interacting with BJP leaders.

"Prime Minister Modi called me yesterday," Fadnavis said. "I told him that I would not take any ministerial post in this cabinet" he added. "Then Modiji told me that as a leader of the party you have said so but today the party is asking you to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister as an activist. We have to implement it" he said.

In front are the elections of local self-governing bodies. "We want to win this election with all our strength," Fadnavis said.