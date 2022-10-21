The beginning of a new political alliance?: Raj Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to join hand

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is organising ‘Deep Utsav’ (Diwali celebrations) Friday evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been invited.

“On the occasion of Diwali, MNS has decided to celebrate Deep Utsav at Shivaji Park. The celebrations will start from Friday evening, a party source was quoted as saying to Indian Express. An MNS poster on Diwali celebrations has pictures of Shinde, Fadnavis, and Raj Thackeray, triggering speculations of a new alliance between BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, and MNS ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections that are likely to be held early next year.