"The Case Will Be Resolved Soon": CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Swift Resolution in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has addressed the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, assuring the public that the police are actively investigating the incident. Speaking on the matter, Fadnavis stated, "The police investigation in this matter is ongoing. The police have also given a briefing about it. Several clues have been identified by the police. I believe the police will resolve this case soon.

"The attack, which took place at the actor's residence, has garnered widespread attention, prompting local authorities to increase their efforts in uncovering the perpetrators. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the authorities would bring the situation to a swift and satisfactory conclusion. According to a report by India Today, Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries during the attack. The list of injuries includes a deep laceration wound on the right side of his neck, measuring approximately 10-15 cm. This wound extends from the back of his neck and mandible, across the right shoulder, and down to just below the laceration site. Additionally, he has a smaller laceration, measuring 3-5 cm, on the front side of his neck. Another injury noted is a laceration on the left side of his back, measuring around 0.5-1 cm. These details highlight the severity of the assault and the extent of the actor’s injuries.

Mumbai police on Friday morning detained a suspect in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, an official said. The man, whose identity is yet to be established, has been taken to the Bandra police station. He was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker, the official said. However, the detained person is not the real culprit, Mumbai police said as they let go of the man nabbed by them on Friday. In an interaction with press, the doctors informed that there was a wound on Saif's back and he escaped serious injury by just two millimeters. He came to the hospital with his small child. ''We are monitoring his health progress and only then will we take a decision regarding his discharge. Now, it will take a week for him to recover completely. We will not talk about whether the police has sought time for Saif's statement or not,'' said the doctors.



