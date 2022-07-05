The coming 2.5 yrs are meant for 'Karma Yoga': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that "The coming 2.5 yrs are meant for 'Karma Yoga.' We will work round the clock to make Maharashtra the No 1 state in the country...We'll not only complete these 2.5 years in power but will also form a govt with a majority for the next 5 years."

Devendra Fadnavis (Devendra) after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the new government arrived in Nagpur today. A large number of BJP workers were present at the Nagpur airport to welcome Fadnavis. In various parts of the city, preparations have been made for the reception of Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis and strict security has been put in place by the police. "People of Nagpur have always given me love and elected me five times. Today I have come to Nagpur for the first time after becoming deputy chief minister. I express my gratitude to the people who have come to show their love for me" Fadnavis said.



