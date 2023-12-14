"The country must have understood yesterday how China's army entered Ladakh": Sanjay Raut

India's Parliament faced a security breach on December 13, 2023. Two individuals disrupted proceedings by infiltrating the Lok Sabha, jumping on MPs' benches, and shouting slogans, leading to widespread concern about the security of the country's highest legislative building. The incident has prompted reactions nationwide and raised questions about the overall security of Parliament.

The breach has sparked a flurry of responses, with Shiv Sena UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut expressing concerns not just about Parliament's security but also raising questions about the broader national security, specifically along the borders.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "If there could be a security breach in the Parliament building then you can understand the situation at the country's borders. The country must have understood yesterday how China's army entered Ladakh...how intruders from… pic.twitter.com/96gmqSXo9a — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

"If there could be a security breach in the Parliament building then you can understand the situation at the country's borders. The country must have understood yesterday how China's army entered Ladakh...how intruders from Pakistan enter Kashmir and how terrorists came to Manipur...Our Parliament building has the strongest safety arrangements, but some men entered and jumped into the House causing chaos. PM and Home Minister are silent, they were busy in the elections campaign for a month," Sanjay Raut said.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. Meanwhile, in response to yesterday's security lapse incident that prompted a significant scare on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken action by suspending seven personnel involved in the matter.