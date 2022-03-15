The Kashmir Files: 'The Kashmir Files' attempt to endanger law and order situation in Maha: Dilip-Walse Patil

The film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri has become a hot topic. The atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiri Pandits are shown in this film. A large number of people are flocking to the cinema hall. Several states, including Haryana, have waived taxes on the film. Against this backdrop, the BJP has demanded that the film should be made tax free in Maharashtra as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Walse-Patil expressed concern that the film "The Kashmir Files" was an attempt to endanger law and order in the state. BJP leader and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the Assembly and Nitesh Rane in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have demanded that The Kashmir Files be made tax free in the state. Speaking on this, Dilip-Walse Patil has expressed concern that law and order is being created under this film.

BJP members had demanded tax exemption for the film 'The Kashmir Files', which deals with atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits. However, once the film is over, Hindu Janajagruti is spreading religion through special dialogue by gathering people outside the cinema. Therefore, there is a possibility of trying to endanger law and order in the state, said Patil.



'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.