"The Opposition has Lost Confidence..": CM Eknath Shinde on the Eve of Assembly Session

Mumbai: "The opposition has lost confidence after seeing the development works of the government", Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that they have continued the tradition of boycotting tea parties even today, they are more interested in politics than the work of the people.

Speaking to reporters after the tea party on the eve of the session on Sunday, Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar hit back at the opposition's criticism.

"This double-engine government is doing a good job. This has put a lump in the stomach of the opposition. We have kept our word about the Maratha community and the government is giving priority to the work of the people of the state, including Atal Setu, Coastal Road, loan waiver of farmers", they said.

Govt has fulfilled its promise: Fadnavis

The opposition, in a letter to the chief minister, informed them about the draft proposal for the last week. "The opposition parties don't know exactly what to focus on. So their situation is confusing", Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. He also said that the government has fulfilled its promise by enacting a law for 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community.

Give them a letter too...

"I found one sentence in the opposition letter interesting. It says that the culture of Maharashtra has been tarnished due to foul language and abuse in the meetings, now this letter has been written for us, or for those who hold press conferences every morning?" Without naming Thackeray group leader Sanjay Raut, Fadnavis said, "If you are concerned about Maharashtra's culture, give a letter to them too."