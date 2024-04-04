The Three Year Itch That's Causing Traffic Jams in Dharavi

Residents of Dharavi have been contending with a lingering issue concerning the unfinished construction of a small bridge over Dharavi Nullah near 60 feet road for the past three years. The ongoing work at the Dadar-Dharavi nullah has led to traffic disturbances and impeded efforts to clean the nullah.

This bridge holds significant importance as it connects Mahim Railway Station to Dharavi. The previous bridge had to be shut down due to its deteriorating condition, prompting the introduction of a temporary bridge for small vehicles. However, the anticipated completion timeline for the new concrete bridge has been exceeded.

Ashraf Shaikh, a Dharavi resident near 60 Feet Road, expressed frustration, stating, "The work has remained incomplete for three years, and we are weary of seeking completion dates from authorities. They are laying slabs over the nullah to build the bridge, which has narrowed the nullah, making cleaning difficult. If the work isn't finished before the rainy season, it will pose challenges. Additionally, the cleaning work, scheduled to start in March, has yet to begin."

The delay in completing the construction work has also impacted the cleaning process. "For the past month, the pace of cleaning work has been slow, leading to an increase in mosquitoes and raising concerns about diseases like dengue and malaria," said Dharavi resident R. Anand. Former corporator Mariammal Thevar has made repeated appeals to the Storm Water Department in the form of letters for nullah cleaning. Thevar said, "We have sent letters on at least three occasions, but no significant action has been taken. Whenever we inquire about progress, responsibility is shifted onto the contractor. Last year, when Dharavi experienced water-logging situations due to rainwater overflow, we took it upon ourselves to mobilize manpower and clean the nullah."

Over the issue of nullah cleaning, an official from G North Ward said, "We have started the work of nullah cleaning as per our schedule. This week we have started cleaning of Dadar-Dharavi nullah from Senapati Bapat Road and soon the machines will be put down in the nullah near 60 feet road to remove silt."

LokmatTimes.com tried to connect with the bridge department officials, but no response was made. However, the BMC official over the matter of completion of bridge work said, "Work is in progress, however, Adani has its master plans and has outlined redevelopment plans for Dharavi, preferring no alterations, so no new work is proposed."

In December, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected cleaning work in the Dadar-Dharavi Nallah area, the deep cleaning drive was also conducted in Dharavi, but what residents' version seems that no sustainable action has been taken over the nullah.