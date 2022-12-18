The whole of Maharashtra is on fire say's Ajit Pawar at MVA's Halla Bol rally

Mumbai witnessed a massive rally on Saturday as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took out a ‘Halla Bol’ protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, which is convening a counter-protest in the city. The March started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover, while the Shinde camp's ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ will be held across Mumbai. This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents – the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and toppled their government.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said, “This march is a testimony to the fact that when the crisis of treason and disintegration of the state comes to Maharashtra, the whole of Maharashtra is on fire through the self-esteem and identity of the state and the state does not rest until its goals are achieved. Addressing the gathering at the protest rally, Uddhav Thackeray said that they will not compromise on Maharashtra’s pride. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar added that the governor of the state should be removed. “Seen so many governors in the past who have brought pride and fame to Maharashtra. But this governor makes insulting statements said Pawar at the rally.