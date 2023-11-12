There are ups and downs in everyone’s life says Sharad Pawar on tiff with nephew Ajit

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said every individual experienced highs and lows in life, but there were some days in every year when one felt like spending time with family members keeping aside all the problems, a day after a family get-together over a lunch in the city.In a video message wishing people on the occasion of Diwali, Pawar said, “There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. All individuals have some problems to face, but there are some days of every year when one feels like forgetting them for a while and enjoy those days with the family members.”

Pawar also said, “The days of Diwali festival are among those days of the year one prefers to spend with the family. I wish all the happiness to every individual.” The NCP founder’s statement came at a time when preparations for the Diwali were under way at his Baramati residence, where the entire family is expected to join as a tradition. Some of the family members, including Sharad Pawar, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and NCP working president Supriya Sule had gathered on Friday for the lunch at the residence of senior Pawar’s brother, Prataprao Pawar, in Pune.After Ajit Pawar split and joined BJP-Shiv Sena, Sule had said the differences with Ajit Pawar were not personal, but political. She hinted that he would join the celebrations in Baramati like every year