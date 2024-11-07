"There Was a Bigger Conspiracy": Daughter Poonam Makes Shocking Claim On Father Pramod Mahajan's Murder

The daughter of the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and former BJP MP, Poonam Mahajan, has made a significant claim, saying, "The murder of Pramod Mahajan was a big conspiracy that will eventually come to light.", Poonam Mahajan shared these remarks on Zee 24 Taas' 'Jahir Sabha' program, where she alleged, "The murder of Pramod Mahajan was not over money or jealousy, nor was it due to any family issue."

When the moderator asked her to describe the trauma faced by Poonam considering the killer was your own uncle, Poonam replied, “That bullet was not merely out of one man’s anger or jealousy. My father paid for that bullet; he also paid for the gun.” She went on to say, “I have always said there was a bigger conspiracy behind it. Someday, maybe today or tomorrow, the truth will emerge, revealing why this happened. There was no quarrel between the brothers—when one gives and the other takes, there is no quarrel...but there was a large conspiracy behind it." "Was it just for some money? Or was there someone who had planned that by using money as a guise, they could suppress the truth? There was a huge conspiracy behind it."

For the unversed, Pramod Mahajan was fatally shot by his own brother, Pravin Mahajan, in 2006. Three bullets hit Mahajan on his lower right chest and travelled downward, damaging his liver, pancreas, and intestines extensively, causing heavy internal bleeding. He succumbed to the injuries 13 days later in the hospital. Pravin later confessed to his ill-doings. The police claimed that it was a premeditated attack born out of resentment built up over a long time. Pravin accused his brother of "ignoring and humiliating him, and not giving him his due". He also felt neglected and suffered from an inferiority complex because he was the poorer younger brother of a much famous elder brother. Pravin was charged with murder under Sec. 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, Pravin told the court that he had not fired the bullets at his brother. On 18 December 2007, Pravin was sentenced to life imprisonment. Pravin died on 3 March 2010 due to brain haemorrhage. He was on parole when he suffered the stroke and was hospitalised



