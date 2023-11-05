"They are scared": Nana Patole takes a dig at BJP over bribery allegations

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the BJP leaders attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after Baghel was named in the alleged betting app deal, saying, “They are scared of the way the Bhupesh Baghel government have worked in the last five years.”

“BJP is going to lose the elections here. They are scared of the way Congress and the Bhupesh Baghel government have worked for the farmers and the development of Chhattisgarh in the last five years…” Nana Patole told ANI.

The BJP party has alleged that Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received kickbacks from illegal betting operators in order to fund the Congress campaign for the state’s upcoming Assembly election.Nana Patole further asserted that people are with the Congress party, and the party will win 85 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.“The people are with Congress… BJP’s countdown has started…Congress will win a minimum of 85 seats…” he said.Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hit back at the BJP on Saturday, questioning why the Central government had not banned the Mahadev betting app till now. Baghel alleged that no crackdown on the betting app means Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have connections with the firm.The Chief Minister of the poll-bound state is facing heat from the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that he was allegedly paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev app promoters.