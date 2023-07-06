Third cabinet expansion: Equal allocation between BJP and Shiv Sena?

Ajit Pawar has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in the coalition government alongside NCP legislators. In the initial phase, nine NCP ministers were sworn in as part of the ministry. The swearing-in event reportedly created discomfort within the Shinde faction, leading to a disagreement between the two legislators. Additionally, there is noteworthy progress regarding the expansion of the third cabinet in the Shinde government.

According to the reports in Saam, the Shinde government is planning to conduct the third cabinet expansion in the near future. In this expansion, an equal number of ministerial positions will be allocated to both the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. As per the reports, seven MLAs from the Shinde faction and seven from the BJP are expected to be sworn in as ministers.