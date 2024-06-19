'This Government Has To Fall': Uddhav Thackeray Launches All-out Attack Against PM Modi, BJP On Party's Foundation Day

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday organised held a celebratory meeting on the 58th foundation day of the party. Addressing the party loyals gathered for the event, party chief Uddhav Thackeray went all guns blazing against the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and their other allies.

Thackeray remarked that despite attempts to dismantle the Shiv Sena, the party has emerged stronger, directing his criticism at Shinde’s faction as well.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude towards the multi-faith patriots who supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi through their votes. "You credited me with the victory, but I am nothing. The true owners of this success are the voters," he said.

He continued, quoting his father, the late Shiv Sena leader, "Shiv Sena Pramukh told me two things: one should have self-confidence. But there should be no arrogance in people. One should have self-confidence but not arrogance like Modi."

Thackeray further addressed rumors circulating after the Lok Sabha election defeat, stating, "BJP members are spreading rumours that I will join BJP. However, I will never side with those who tried to destroy our party and tied it to another's tether. They are also spreading rumors that Chhagan Bhujbal will join us."

He reiterated, "To cover up their failures, the BJP is saying anything. The rumor that Bhujbal is joining Shiv Sena is just mischief by the BJP. I haven't spoken to him, nor has he spoken to me. He is going his way, and we are going ours." With this, Thackeray dismissed the speculations about Bhujbal joining Shiv Sena.

Thackeray also took swipe at the BJP, referring to their ideology as 'duplicate Hindutva, and mocked them for losing every seat where lord Ram resided or visited.

"They lost in Ayodhya, they lost in Ramtek, they lost in Rameshwaram, they lost in Nashik. Even lord Ram showed them that their Hindutva is fake.

Thackeray also questioned the BJP for taking support from Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to form the government. "They (BJP) question my Hindutva. They have taken support from Kumar and Naidu. Has Modi seen what those two had promised Muslim community during polls?"

"This government has to fall. Either INDIA bloc will form the government ot elections will have to be held again. But this government has to go," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also hit out at CM Eknath Shinde and challenged him to contest election without using picture of Bal Thackeray and bow and arrow symbol.

"He (Shinde) called me Urban Naxal. If fighting to protect the constitution is terrorism, then yes I am terrorist," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also targeted Narendra Modi and said, "The assembly elections are approaching in 2-3 months. I challenge you to come to Maharashtra for campaign. Come without picture of my father and party's symbol you have given to Shinde. I will show you my mettle."