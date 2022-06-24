‘This is not time to challenge' Bhaskar on Sanjay Raut's statement

Mumbai: "Reminding the late Balasaheb Thackeray, we will not give up, we will win, we are fully prepared, now you are in Mumbai," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given a warning to Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. After discussing the current situation in the state with Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut appeared in an extremely aggressive manner while interacting with the media. "We will win, we will win the confidence resolution in the assembly. These churches have taken a very wrong step. We tried very hard to explain. But now the time has passed," said Sanjay Raut.

Now Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has expressed displeasure over Sanjay Raut's statement. "Given the current situation, this is not the time to challenge. Communicate with them. Therefore, differences will be reduced, nothing is always done by challenging," said Bhaskar Jadhav.

"Why are your MLAs upset, why did they leave? We have to understand why our minister has left, said Bhaskar Jadhav. Also, I had said even then, don't give the ministerial post in your quota to others, Shiv Sena took the post of Chief Minister", Bhaskar Jadhav has also raised the question.