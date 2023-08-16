Those who align with Congress will stay with us, those keen to go with BJP can do so: Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, said that those who support the Congress will stay with it, and those eager to support the BJP are free to do so, amid the commotion around a meeting between Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Chavan said on Wednesday the Congress is preparing strongly as it wants to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Asked if last week’s secret meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar and recent developments in the NCP will impact the three-party bloc of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Chavan said the leaders of the respective parties will take whatever decisions need to be taken.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. Referring to the NCP, Chavan said whatever is happening in their party, the leaders of that party would be able to comment.

Chavan said those with the Congress as part of the MVA will continue to fight communal parties. Those who align with us will stay with us. Those who want to go with the BJP can do so. Nobody is holding anyone’s hand. The picture will get clearer gradually. We, as Congress, are preparing strongly because we want to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections, said Chavan. Asked about reports claiming that the Congress will contest elections along with the Shiv Sena (UBT), Chavan said he had no such knowledge.