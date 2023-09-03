Those who reject own family shouldn't talk of others: Uddhav takes a sharp dig at opposition

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dig at the opposition that the nation wants dynasty and graft to quit India, saying people who rejected their own family should not talk about other people's families, without naming Modi.The family system, family values are the culture of the Hindus. Take care of your family first, then talk about our family," Thackeray said.

Thackeray slammed the "government brutality" of police baton charging the protestors seeking reservation for Marathas in Jalna. How can police behave in a way without the directions from someone,"? he asked.On Friday, police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna's Ambad tehsil after they allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital. He hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, saying no one from the government had time to meet the agitators in Jalna.