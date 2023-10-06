Three arrested with counterfeit cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Sangli

The Vishrambag Police in Sangli have apprehended three individuals in possession of counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh in the vicinity of Kalpadrum Ground, Neminath Nagar area. The detained suspects have been identified as Wahid Rafiq Pathan (23), Jamir Shaukat Bagwan (38), and Santosh Shrikant Hattale (32). Authorities are currently delving into the origin of the fake currency notes and those responsible for providing them.

According to police reports, a patrol team led by Inspector Sanjay More from Vishrambag Police Station spotted the three individuals behaving suspiciously near Kalpadrum ground. The trio was taken into custody for questioning, and a subsequent search uncovered bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes concealed in a sack they were carrying.

Further investigations revealed that the seized notes were counterfeit, with a total face value of Rs 4,38,500. All three suspects were presented before the court and have been remanded into police custody for a duration of eight days.

The incident has raised questions about the source of the fake currency and the purpose behind their presence in Sangli, posing a significant challenge for the ongoing police investigation.