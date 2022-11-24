Three killed after car and truck collide in Solapur

Three persons, including a child, were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.The accident took place near Shirasi on Waghdari Road in Akkalkot tehsil in the afternoon, they said.

The dead and the injured were traveling from Indi in Karnataka to Aland in Gulbarga district of that state, a police official said. When their car reached Shirasi, it rammed into a stationary truck. Three persons - a man, a woman, and a child - died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," the official from Solapur Rural Police Control Room said.