Nashik: 3 killed, 6 six injured after car plunges into river

Three members of a family, including a four-year-old girl, were killed and six injured when their car plunged into a river in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place around 1 am on Panzan river bridge in Nandgaon taluka, when the car with 10 members of a family was on its way to Malegaon from Jalna, an official said.

Three members of the Mansuri family, Dr Yakub Ramzan Mansuri (50), Afroz Abdul Latif (35) and Shifa (4) were killed in the accident, while six others were injured, he said. Dr Mansuri, who was driving the car, fell asleep at the wheel, causing it to plunge into Panzan river, the official said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals and two of them are in a critical condition, he said. A case has been registered under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act, he added.

