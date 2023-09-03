Three Zika virus cases reported in Kolhapur within 48 hours

Three more Zika virus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, this time from the Ichalkaranji taluka in Kolhapur. One of the patients is a neuro-physician, Arvind Kulkarni, 38, who had visited a hospital in Ratnagiri to treat villagers. He had visited Ganpatipule.

On August 25, he started experiencing fever and chills. His blood was tested at a local laboratory on August 29. All three cases were reported in a span of 48 hours.The other two cases were detected from Zelda and Kagawade in Ichalkaranji. Detailed history, symptoms and nature of illness of all patients is being collected. Blood samples of immediate contacts are being tested and screening of close contacts with suspected symptoms are being surveyed.