Thunderstorm Alert In Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall With Lightning Likely in Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts in Next 2 Hours

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, and Navi Mumbai. The alert, effective for the next two hours, predicts heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Massive Thunderstorm has again formed East of Mumbai⚠️⚠️



Thunderstorm warning for Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar,Bhiwandi,Navi Mumbai, Thane for next 2 hours⚡️⚡️#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/Vkm6ONCFDf — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 24, 2024

Read Also | Thunderstorm in Maharashtra: Lightning Strikes Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan; Residents Share Visuals of Sudden Weather Change (Watch Video)

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors to avoid exposure to the severe weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for September 25, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas. A red alert has been issued for Raigad, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and similar weather conditions on the same day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai experienced its first significant rainfall of September. Between 8:30 AM on September 23 and 8:30 AM on September 24, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 75 mm of rain, classifying it as heavy rainfall, which is defined as precipitation between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.