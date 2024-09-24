Thunderstorm in Maharashtra: Lightning Strikes Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan; Residents Share Visuals of Sudden Weather Change

Intense thunderstorms with lightning struck several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on interviewing night between Monday and Tuesday, September 24. Heavy rainfall with winds was also reported in Palghar, Kalyan, Badlapur, Dombivali, and other parts of the state.

This sudden weather change shocked Mumbaikars, who took to social media to share their reactions by posting videos of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. One user, while sharing a lighting video on X, wrote, "Thunderstorms hit Mumbai. Loud enough to keep you awake."

Another Navi Mumbai local shared her sleepless experience due to the sound of a thunderbolt overnight in Maharashtra. "Unable to sleep. What’s happening in #mumbai ?! Crazy and scary thunderstorm.. continuous lightening and loud thunder," said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other Maharashtra districts for Tuesday, September 24. IMD issued an orange alert for the Marathawada region and central Maharashtra. Very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, and Nanded districts. A yellow alert has been issued for Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Sangli, and Sholapur.