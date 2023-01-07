Tigers & leopards behind most of 105 deaths caused by wild animals in Maha

Mumbai, Jan. Jan 7 Since the past couple of decades, Maharashtras urban centres, notably Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, and semi-urban areas like Satara and parts of Vidarbha, have had to contend with the threats of wild animals straying out of their cramped habitats into residential neighbourhoods, leading to inevitable 'man-animal conflicts'.

In recent times, the state has witnessed a surge in man-animal conflicts, with increasing human casualties, especially leopard attacks, in and around the concrete towny settlements.

From January to December 2022, there were a shocking 105 human deaths due to attacks by wild creatures, chiefly tigers and leopards, and the rest by other jungle residents.

In 2022, tigers burned bright to kill 77 people and leopards snuffed out 17 humans with the maximum eight deaths in Nashik, six in Chandrapur, plus one each in Nagpur, Kolhapur and Thane, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

