Tigress who Killed Two Women in South Gadchiroli Captured at Last

Gadchiroli: The rapid response team of Tadoba - Andhari Tiger Reserve has finally managed to capture a tigress that killed two women in south Gadchiroli. The tigress was captured in Rengewahi forest in Mulchera taluka at around 10 pm on January 18.

At the beginning of the new year, the district was shaken by the outbreak of tiger attacks. On January 3, a woman was killed by a tiger in the Wakdi forest near Gadchiroli. On January 7, Sushma Devdas Mandal (55), a resident of Chintalpeth, and on January 15, Ramabai Shankar Munjankar (55), a resident of Kolsapur, were attacked by a tigress while working in a field in south Gadchiroli which led to their deaths.



Former minister of state Ambarishrao Atram had demanded the capture of the tigress. After seeing the anger of the people, the forest department also started working in full swing. A rapid response team led by Dr Ravikant Khobragade, veterinary officer (wildlife) of Tadoba-Andhari project, was called in to capture the tigress. Trap cameras were installed to capture the tigress. She was found on a camera. On the night of January 18, the team made her unconscious with a dot injection and then put her in a cage and took her to the forest department office.

From there, she will be shifted to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Dr. Along with Ravikant Khobragade, the shooters Police Naik Ajay Marathe, Dipesh Tembhurne, Wasim Shaikh, Yogesh Lakde, Guru Nanak Dhore, Vikas Tajne, Prafulla Watgure, A.D. Korpe, Driver, A. M. Dandekar participated in the operation.

63rd Action

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve had earlier captured as many as 62 tigers. The tigress caught in The Rengewahi is the 63rd. Forest department sources said the tigress is around two-and-a-half years old.

