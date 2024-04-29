Till I Am Alive, I Will Not Allow Change of Constitution, Says PM Modi in Maharashtra Election Rally

Prime Minister Modi on Monday, April 29 declared at a rally in Karad, Maharashtra, that as long as he is alive, he will vehemently oppose any attempts to amend the Constitution or implement reservation based on religion.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: During a public rally in Satara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " In Karnataka, we saw the intentions of Congress...In Karnataka, OBC has a reservation of 27% and overnight Congress declared all Muslims as OBCs...overnight the rights and reservations of… pic.twitter.com/9bBqeeKh0k — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

In Karnataka, we saw the intentions of Congress. In Karnataka, OBC has a reservation of 27% and overnight Congress declared all Muslims as OBCs...overnight the rights and reservations of OBCs were snatched and given to (them) Muslims. Now, by changing the Constitution, Congress want to implement the same formula in the entire country...till Modi is alive and I have people's blessings with me, your (Congress) attempt to make reservations based on religion and attempt to change the constitution, won't succeed, PM Modi further said.

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.