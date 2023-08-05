Time to find out who is Maharashtra’s maha gaddar: Eknath Shinde's scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray

Without identifying his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unleashed a stinging attack on him, adding that it must be found who betrayed the people's mandate, Bal Thackeray's ideology, and a 25-year ally.

He was replying to the opposition-sponsored last week’s debate in the legislative assembly. For the last one year, we have been termed khoke and gaddar. It is time to settle this once and for all. People who accuse us of being gaddar and khoke, wrote to us, asking us to return Rs 50 crore. I have instructed that it should be returned. I don’t claim your property. My property is the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde said.



It is time to find out who is Maharashtra’s maha gaddar (big traitor), he added. After Shinde split the Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the Thackeray faction accused the rebels of having received khoke or cartons of money and being traitors. The Shinde group, in turn, accused Thackeray of betraying his father’s ideology and the old ally BJP by joining hands with the NCP and Congress.

Irregularities committed during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be overlooked and the guilty will be punished, Shinde said, adding that the Enforcement Directorate was probing how old oxygen plants were used because of which “patients lost their eyes” (due to resultant fungal infection) and body bags which cost Rs 300 were sold for Rs 6,000.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (led by Thackeray), the level of education, ideology, economic investment fell and jibes were in abundance, he said. We are rectifying what was lost, he said. His was a government of like-minded parties with a strong support of the Centre, Shinde said, adding that from 170, “our number in the assembly is now 215. Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government last month.