Tirupati Laddus Controversy: Sanjay Nirupam Demands Legal Action Against Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Claim of Animal Fat Use

Sanjay Nirupam, deputy leader of Shiv Sena, called for legal action against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, accusing him of "hurting the sentiments of Hindus." This demand follows allegations that animal fat was used in the renowned Tirupati laddus.

He further claimed that there is a "big scam" involving the production of laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, where approximately 300,000 laddus are made daily, generating revenue in the crores.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy's previous government (in Andhra Pradesh) should not be forgiven for this sin. Legal action should be taken against him. Jagan Mohan has deliberately deceived both God and the devotees. He has hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Nirupam, a former MP, said.

Current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu backed these claims by sharing a lab report that allegedly confirms the use of animal fat in the laddus. In response, the YSRCP strongly refuted these accusations, labeling Naidu's statements as "heinous allegations" intended for political gain.