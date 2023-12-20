TMC remains vigilant amid a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and detection of JN.1 variant in India

Covid's JN.1 variant has created a new tension in India. This variant was detected in Kerala first with its repercussions all over India. Health officials in Maharashtra too are vigilant due to the surge in cases and have organized a mock drill to take stock of current medical infrastructure. TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) too is taking preventive measures to curb the spread of covid cases. TMC Medical officer Dr. Prashant Patil said, "TMC conducted a mock drill in this month itself. We took stock of the current situation. TMC is prepared and alert to tackle the covid cases." Thane's Dr. Ashish Joshi, Homeopathy Doctor (BHMS), said, "Many patients related to cough and cold come to my clinic. School children are the most among them. As the covid cases with new variants are increasing, we have advised patients to wear masks and take necessary health precautions. People should wear masks during large crowds".

When asked about whether masks should be made compulsory, Kalpana Khapre, a resident of Panchpakhadi area in Thane says, "I feel it should be mandatory to wear masks." However, she wasn't in favour of a lockdown imposition. The total Covid cases reported in India till 8 am on Wednesday was 341. According to TMC, 9 new positive cases were in Thane as of 17th December 2023. 2411 RAT+RTPCR tests were conducted and the total positivity rate was 0.37%. Meanwhile, the total number of active Covid cases in the country is currently at 2,311, with the total number of fatalities reported since the arrival of the pandemic in India at 5,33,321. JN.1, an Omicron subvariant, is classified as 'Variant Of Interest' by the WHO. It is anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases amid a surge of infections of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering the winter season.

According to WHO, JN.1 symptoms may include fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headaches. Most patients experience mild upper respiratory symptoms that typically improve within four to five days. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, today virtually chaired a high level meeting with Health Ministers of various states to assess the current status and preparedness on COVID 19. Mandaviya at the review meeting said, "It is time to work together in a "Whole of Government" approach, through closely working with each other. It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people." He advised to conduct mock drills in all hospitals once every 3 months. "We need to be on the alert, but there is no need to panic", asserted Mandaviya. Centre has also issued advisory to states in view of detection of JN.1 variant in India. States are advised to ensure adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests; and send positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories