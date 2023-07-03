TN CM Stalin expresses his support to Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar's revolt

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his party's support to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, whose party has suffered a split. According to sources, Stalin phoned the Maharashtra leader and expressed the DMK's support for the NCP in its fight against the BJP.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP, taking eight party MLAs with him to ally with the BJP in Maharashtra. He took oath as deputy chief minister and the eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

In May, when Sharad Pawar said he would step down as NCP chief, Stalin was among those who appealed to him to reconsider his decision, as the veteran leader's heft would be required to forge a secular alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.