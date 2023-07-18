"To see the pen drive you gave is challenging task’: Neelam Gorhe responds to Somaiya's controversial video

The alleged obscene video case of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has heated up politics. The opposition is demanding swift action to be taken in this matter. It was discussed in the Legislative Council today. At that time, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the incident. Additionally, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, also made statement regarding this issue.

After Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the matter, Neelam Gorhe submitted a memorandum in the House. She stated, "Fadnavis has officially ordered an investigation into the Somaiya case. It is a disturbing issue that exposes explicit content on channels with blurred videos being shown in every household. Children watch it in our homes. I request that even if you blur the video, please show all the actions repeatedly, keeping a slight restraint while displaying the video. These units should provide confidential information to the police during the investigation so that they can reach the affected women, " she said.

Further, she said, "You have given me a pen drive, and to see its contents means a very challenging task for me. But I will show it to female police officers, female doctors, or respected individuals to assess it. The complaint of that woman should come forward," said Neelam Gorhe.