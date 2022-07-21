Toll waiver during Ganeshotsav from Mumbai, Pune to Konkan: Eknath Shinde

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced toll waiver for Ganesha devotees going to Konkan from Mumbai, Pune during Ganeshotsav. He announced that this year Dahihandi and Ganeshotsav will be celebrated without restrictions but within the rules. On this occasion, on the question asked by the journalists, he said that the toll waiver will be given to the drivers going to Konkan like every year during Ganeshotsav.

A few days ago, Eknath Shinde had announced toll waiver for Pandharpur commuters. Shinde said that for the last two years there were restrictions on celebrating the festival due to Corona, but this year there will be no restrictions.