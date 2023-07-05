Tomato, ginger, and green chilli prices soar due to delayed monsoon; check details here

The monsoon season has begun in the country. However, its delayed arrival has had a negative effect on agriculture. The late rainfall during March and April has caused significant damage to the farming industry, particularly for vegetable producers. As a result of the delayed monsoon, the prices of essential vegetables like tomatoes, ginger, green chillies, coriander, peas, and beans have surged, ranging between 200 and 350 Rs per kilogram in the market committees.

Several vendors in Mumbai have stopped buying coriander. Typically, the price of coriander in Mumbai is around 100 rupees per kilogram. However, at present, the price has soared to as high as 300 Rs per kilogram. A bunch of coriander, previously priced between 20 and 40 rupees, is now being sold for 60 to 100 Rs. A resident in Thane reported that coriander has reached 350 rupees per kilogram.

The regular price of ginger is up to Rs 100. However, this time, the price of ginger has escalated to Rs 250-350. Similarly, green chillies, which are usually around Rs 100 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 200-300. Additionally, cilantro, which is typically priced at Rs 100 per kg, has also reached Rs 300 this time. As for French beans, they are generally priced between Rs 120 and Rs 160 in the market, but currently, the rate is Rs 250.

As a result of the delayed monsoon in the state, the market price of tomatoes has soared to Rs 160. However, within the market committees, the price of tomatoes has reached a range of Rs 100 to Rs 110. Farmers have experienced substantial losses due to the delayed rainfall during March and April. The decline in tomato prices has forced farmers to dispose of their produce.