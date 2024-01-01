Tourist Throngs Flood Elephanta Island: Numbers Triple During Holiday Season

Uran: Over the past ten days, Elephanta Island off the coast of Mumbai has witnessed a threefold surge in tourist numbers, fueled by holiday spirit and festive cheer. This influx of domestic and international visitors is expected to continue through the first week of the New Year. However, a visit by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (31st) prompted a three-hour shutdown of ferry services on the Elephanta-Mandwa route, leaving many waiting with frustration.



Normally, around 2,000 tourists traverse the water route from Mumbai's Gateway of India to Elephanta daily to explore the iconic caves. While seasonal upswings are expected, the recent holiday period has triggered a dramatic increase, exceeding even double the usual numbers, confirmed Vinayak Karanje, Harbor Inspector at the Mumbai Maritime Board. This trend isn't limited to Elephanta Island; the Gateway of India-Mandwa-Alibaug ferry service has also seen a threefold rise in passenger load over the past week.

Strain on Infrastructure:

This unprecedented tourist influx has stretched both ferry services and security apparatus to their limits. Mamumullah, Secretary of the Mumbai Port Authority, and Karanje both anticipate the surge to continue well into the New Year. Balaram Thakur, Deputy Sarpanch of the Gharapuri Gram Panchayat, echoed their concerns, highlighting the pressure on security teams deployed across the island.

The tourist boom extends beyond Elephanta. Uran's Pirwadi Beach and Dargah have also seen heightened visitor numbers over the past ten days, leading to a doubling of passenger traffic on the Bhaucha Dhakka-Mora ferry route, according to NS Koli, Harbor Inspector at Mora.

Chief Minister's Visit Disrupts Flow:

Chief Minister Shinde's early morning visit to the Gateway of India on Sunday necessitated the temporary closure of the vicinity for security reasons. This resulted in a three-hour suspension of ferry services on the Elephanta-Mandwa route, causing inconvenience and delay for thousands of eager tourists. Normal operations resumed only after 11 am, as informed by Mamumullah.