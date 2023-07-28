Traffic resumes between Pune and Mumbai after mega block on expressway

Traffic has resumed between Pune and Mumbai after facing a considerable delay. A mega block was implemented on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the past three hours to handle a landslide issue in the ghat section. The authorities diligently worked during this block to clear the debris and ensure the safety of travellers. Finally, after 3 hours and 20 minutes, traffic was allowed to flow again, with two lanes being opened. However, the third lane remains closed for safety reasons, as there is a risk of potential landslides or falling rocks and soil in that lane.

The block near Kamshet tunnel began at 2 pm. Three hours and 20 minutes later, it was lifted, and the route was cleared for vehicles. The landslide occurred near Kamshet tunnel around 9 pm last night, leaving only one lane open by the administration. They have been working since last night to resolve the situation. Finally, at 5.15 pm today, two lanes have been opened for traffic.

During this three-hour block, the administration performed crucial work, including the removal of loose stones caused by the rain and repairing cracks. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, one lane was closed to prevent any potential damage in case of another incident. As of now, two lanes are open for traffic. During the block period, traffic was diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai Express Highway.