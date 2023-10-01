Tragedy strikes in Chandrapur: One dead, two feared drowned during Ganpati idol immersion

In a tragic incident, one person has lost their life, and two others are feared drowned after a group from a village in Chandrapur entered the canal of the Gosikhurd to immerse a Ganpati idol.

The incident occurred late Saturday night in Saoli tehsil, situated around 59 kilometres from the district headquarters. According to reports, several individuals entered the canal for the immersion, leading to five people drowning. The body of one victim, identified as Sachin Mohurle, was recovered, while Nikesh Gundawar and his brother Sandeep Gundawar remain missing.

District disaster management personnel are currently conducting a search operation to locate the missing individuals.