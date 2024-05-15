Tragic Accident in Buldhana: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Speeding Bus

Dongaon: A 45-year-old man, who was walking on foot, was run over by a speeding bus, killing him on the spot. The incident took place on the night of May 14. Anil Shivaji Chandanshiv is the name of the deceased.

Anil Chandanshiv was walking to the bus stand in the Anjani village on the night of May 14. Meanwhile, the driver of bus number MH20 BL 2881 drove the bus at high speed and hit Anil Chandanshiv. He was seriously injured in the incident. He later died. Based on a complaint filed by Vinod Govinda Chandanshiv, the police have registered a case against the driver of the bus. Further investigation is being carried out by Sanjay Ghike under the guidance of Station House Officer Amarnath Nagare.