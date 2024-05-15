Wadala Tower Collapse: Case Registered against Builders and Contractor

Mumbai: The accidents brought about by Monday's dust storm have sparked outrage and raised concerns about construction safety standards in the city. A case has been registered against Shreeji Tower Builders and Directors and contractors by Wadala police in relation to the collapse of an under-construction metal parking life in the area.

The case, registered under Wadala Police Station as Case No. 78/2024, cites multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 336, 337, 338, 427, and 34. The complainant, identified as Shri Saurabh Mahadev Musale reported the incident, highlighting the grave consequences of the tower collapse.

The location of the incident was Shriji Tower, situated at Pooja Junction in Wadala East, Mumbai. According to the complaint, the building's iron car tower was negligently constructed, leading to its collapse. The aftermath resulted in damage to a total of 18 two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked nearby, as well as disruption to road traffic. More alarmingly, the collapse caused serious injuries to three individuals and inflicted harm on two others, posing a threat to their lives.

The accused parties named in the case include Dinesh Purohit, Hemchand Purohit, Rajesh Jhunjhunwala, and Aman Arneja, identified as the building contractors responsible for the construction project.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to hold those responsible accountable for their negligence. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to provide support and assistance to the injured individuals and mitigate the damage caused by the incident.