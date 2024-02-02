Tragic Incident in Maharashtra as Father Poisons Son for Watching Adult Content

In a shocking incident, a man in Maharashtra's Solapur was arrested for allegedly poisoning and killing his 14-year-old son. The man, police said, killed the boy as he used to watch adult films on his phone and he was receiving regular complaints about his behaviour from school.The accused has been identified as Vijay Battu, who works as a tailor and lived with his wife and two children in Solapur city.

The man had initially concealed murdering his 14-year-old son, Vishal, from his wife as well as the police. On January 13, Vijay and his wife went to the police station to file a missing person's complaint for their son.Based on their complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation. Days later, police found the boy's body in a drain near the couple's home.The post-mortem report revealed that sodium nitrate, a poison, was found inside Vishal's body. The police then registered a murder case and started questioning Vijay's family and neighbours.

During questioning, the police noticed discrepancies in the information given by Vijay.As the police were continuing their probe, Vijay, on January 28, confessed to his wife about killing their son. Vijay said he was receiving several complaints from the school of Vishal troubling other students and not focusing on studies.Vijay was distressed about getting complaints about his son from his school. Vijay was also unhappy about Vishal's behaviour at home and his addiction to adult films.

On the morning of January 13, Vijay took his son out on his bike and offered him a soft drink mixed with sodium nitrate. When Vishal became unconscious, Vijay threw his body into a drain near their home.Vijay's wife Keerti then informed the police about her husband's confession. Police arrested Vijay and presented him before a magistrate's court on January 29.