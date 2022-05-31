Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' to be out on June 15

Mark your calendars! The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' will be unveiled on June 15.

On Wednesday, the makers shared the update by launching a special teaser of the film.

In the teaser, the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy were also revealed.

Sharing the teaser, Alia Bhatt wrote, "In just 100 days, BRAHMASTRA: Part One will be all yours".

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy with Ranbir and Alia playing central characters Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna as an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Mouni's character is named Damayanti.

The film is scheduled to release on September 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

