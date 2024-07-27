Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Four Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Boisar Station in Palghar (Watch Video)

Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Thursday. Railway officials are at the scene managing the situation. The derailment has not affected the operation of local trains, which are running on time, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway.

Palghar, Maharashtra: At Boisar railway station, several freight train cars derailed but fortunately, the slow speed prevented a major accident. There was no impact on Western Railway's operations. Officials are on-site and work is underway to return the carriage to the track pic.twitter.com/7bYVq9n9qZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2024

This is a developing story...