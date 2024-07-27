Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Four Coaches of Goods Train Derail Near Boisar Station in Palghar (Watch Video)

Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Thursday. Railway officials are ...

Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Thursday. Railway officials are at the scene managing the situation. The derailment has not affected the operation of local trains, which are running on time, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway.

This is a developing story...

 

 

 

 

