Train services on Kalyan-Kasara section routes stopped after heavy rains

Train services between Kalyan and Kasara section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were stopped on Wednesday afternoon due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after rains in the area, a senior railway official said. The Central Railway also said it has diverted some mail and express trains via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route and Daund-Manmad route, besides short-termination and cancellation of a few trains between Mumbai and Pune. The suburban services between Kalyan and Khopoli (in Raigad) were already affected due to the submerged tracks between Ambarnath and Badlapur stations in Thane since 11 am.

"Trains are not running on Kalyan-Kasara section," Manaspure said. Earlier in the day, the official said, "Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging." Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route which were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am were restored by 10 am, he said. The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district.Waldhuni river is overflowing near Ashok Nagar in Kalyan. According to reports, floods possible in Kalyan, Karjat, Mumbra, Dombivli by evening as lot more rains will come especially more 100+ mm rain in rest of the day. The weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday on Wednesday as he ordered schools and colleges in the district to be shut due to heavy rainfall.