Transgender community's protest in Pune intensifies against MLA Nitesh Rane's remark

Following MLA Nitesh Rane's remarks about former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, there has been a strong reaction from the transgender community in Pune. They have expressed their anger and announced their intention to stage a statewide protest, starting with a road blockade in Pune from midnight. Nitesh Rane's remark, which said Uddhav Thackeray is transgender’s chief, have triggered this response.

Transgender individuals in Pune have initiated a road blockade outside Bundgarden police station from midnight as a form of protest. They strongly criticize Nitesh Rane's statement and call for appropriate measures to be taken in response. The protesters further assert that Nitesh Rane is not facing legal consequences due to alleged government influence over the police administration.

Meanwhile, MLA Nitesh Rane has responded to the protest by the third party, stating, "The transgender community may not have understood my words correctly. What I said was based on the statement of respected Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

The transgender community has issued a warning to persist with their protest until a case is filed against Nitesh Rane. Taking a firm stance, they voiced strong slogans against the government. The police took action by detaining some of the transgenders who were blocking the road, resulting in a chaotic situation at the protest site.