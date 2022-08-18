Trapped MLAs in Shinde faction contacting us after Cabinet expansion': Aaditya Thackeray

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed that "trapped" MLAs in the Eknath Shinde faction are contacting the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction after the Cabinet expansion in the state.

He also asked all the turncoats, who want to stay there, to quit as MLAs and get ready for re-elections. While speaking to media, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Some people trapped in the Eknath Shinde faction are now contacting us after the Cabinet expansion. Our doors are open for all who want to join us back." "All who want to stay there, tender your resignation and face us in elections," he added.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde last week expanded his Cabinet, inducting nine MLAs each of the rebel Shiv Sena camp and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is supporting his government. No woman legislator or Independent was inducted in the Cabinet whose strength is now 20.