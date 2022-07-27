Tree falls on running car on National Highway, no injuries reported

Bhandara: The incident of a lemon tree falling on a running car on the national highway took place in front of the city collector's office around 8.45 am on Saturday. Fortunately, no one in the car was hurt. But the traffic on the national highway came to a standstill.

A huge British-era lemon tree on the side of the national highway suddenly collapsed due to continuous rain. At the same time, a car was passing on this highway. A tree fell on that car. But Kunal in the car was not injured. Especially in the morning there is a lot of traffic in this area. Many vehicles are passing here. Also, the traffic police are standing near this tree. Fortunately, a major accident was avoided.

Traffic on the road has come to a standstill after the tree fell and queues of vehicles have formed on both sides. The police rushed to the spot and the work of removing the tree from the side of the road is going on.